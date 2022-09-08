Olivia Wilde Shuts Down ‘Horses–t’ Rumors She Cheated on Jason Sudeikis With Harry Styles

Don’t worry, darling: Olivia Wilde did not cheat on Jason Sudeikis with Harry Styles. The 38-year-old actress-director was candid about the timeline of her relationship with her ex-fiancé in a Thursday (Sept. 8) cover story with Vanity Fair, insisting that the engaged couple had parted ways long before Wilde started dating her pop star boyfriend.

“The complete horses–t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate,” she told the magazine. “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight.”

Speculation that there had been overlap between Wilde’s relationships with Sudeikis and the “As It Was” singer began after the Ted Lasso star told GQ last year that he and his ex — with whom he shares kids Otis and Daisy — had called it quits in November of 2020. In January 2021, the Booksmart filmmaker was spotted holding hands with Styles, leading to speculation that the director ended things with her fiance for the musician.

But in her new interview, the House alum said she and Sudeikis had actually broken up toward the beginning of 2020, when the global pandemic started. “Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic,” she shared.

“We were raising two kids during lockdown, so we co-parented through that time,” she continued. “Once it became clear that co-habitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to not, because we could be better parents as friends who live in different houses.”

Rumors about her love life weren’t the only thing Wilde addressed in the feature. She also spoke about persistent speculation that she doesn’t get along with her Don’t Worry Darling leading lady Florence Pugh — something that was exacerbated by the cast of the film’s recent reunion at the Venice International Film Festival, during which the two appeared to avoid each other.

“It is very rare that people assume the best from women in power,” she told VF. “I think they don’t often give us the benefit of the doubt. Florence did the job I hired her to do, and she did it exquisitely. She blew me away. Every day I was in awe of her, and we worked very well together.”

“Florence is one of the most in-demand actresses in the universe,” she continued, specifically addressing fans who think Pugh’s lack of promotion for the movie on social media is evidence that the Midsommar star is unhappy with Wilde. “She’s on set on Dune. I gather that some people expect for her to be engaging more on social media. I didn’t hire her to post. I hired her to act.”

“She fulfilled every single expectation I had of her,” Wilde added. “That’s all that matters to me.”