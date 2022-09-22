Olivia Wilde Rocks Out at Harry Styles’ History-Making MSG Concert: Watch

Harry Styles just made history at Madison Square Garden, and who better to cheer him on from the audience than Olivia Wilde? The pop star’s actress-director girlfriend was spotted dancing joyfully along as he performed his Harry’s House track “Music For a Sushi Restaurant” Wednesday night (Sept. 21) at the famed New York City venue, where he was later honored with a rare banner celebrating his 15 consecutive sold-out shows.

Wearing a sleek white dress and matching feather boa — an accessory that was given out to all attendees that evening — Wilde basked in the purple stage lights as she sang along to her boyfriend’s lyrics, waving her arms in the air. And when Styles reached the track’s jubilant, brassy instrumental section, the 38-year-old Booksmart filmmaker began jumping up and down to the beat.

Later, during the “As It Was” singer’s encore, Gayle King joined Styles onstage to present him with a banner hung in the rafters of the Garden commemorating his history-making run of shows at the venue, which he completed as part of a mini-residency during his Love on Tour. Only three acts have had a banner raised in their honor thus far: Styles, Phish and Billy Joel.

“Things like this don’t happen to people like me very often at all and I just want to thank you all,” he told the crowd. “You changed my life. Each and every single one of you.”

Earlier that same night, Wilde had been just a little over 20 blocks north of MSG at the Ed Sullivan Theater, where she appeared as a guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. While on the show, she addressed several rumors regarding her fast-approaching film Don’t Worry Darling — the project where she met and started dating Styles, who stars in the project as Jack Chambers.

In addition to clearing the air on her conflict with Shia Labeouf — who had originally been cast to play Jack but was later replaced by Styles — and her alleged feud with the film’s leading lady Florence Pugh, the House alum also gave her thoughts on “SpitGate,” aka the viral video that captured Styles as he appeared to spit on his costar Chris Pine at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this month. (Pine’s rep confirmed to Billboard at the time that Styles absolutely did not spit on the actor.)

“I think it’s a perfect example of, like, people will look for drama anywhere they can,” she laughed. “Harry did not spit on Chris, in fact.”

Watch Olivia Wilde rock out in the audience of Harry Styles’ concert below: