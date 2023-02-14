Olivia Wilde Clarifies Reaction to A$AP Rocky at Super Bowl: ‘It’s Hot to Respect Your Partner’

Olivia Wilde is not having it. On Monday, the actress clapped back at trolls who criticized her for calling A$AP Rocky “hot” during Rihanna‘s Super Bowl halftime performance.

“For anyone who got it twisted [eyeroll emoji]… It’s hot to respect your partner,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Especially when your partner just did thaaaaaat.”

Earlier in the day, Wilde had taken heat from her followers for posting a separate, since-expired Story on which she had written, “If I thought he was hot before, this really put me over the edge,” over footage of the “Same Problems?” rapper proudly filming RiRi from his front-row view of the field.

Not only did Rihanna use the Super Bowl spotlight to reassert her position as one of the biggest pop superstars of the last two decades after a seven-year hiatus; she also slyly revealed that she’s expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky less than a year after giving birth to their son. The effortless 13-minute set included tracks from nearly ever era of Rihanna’s discography — from “What’s My Name” and “Only Girl (In the World)” to “Pour It Up,” “Work,” “Umbrella” and “Diamonds.”

Wilde, meanwhile, is recently single after splitting from Harry Styles in late 2022. The pair were linked for nearly two years, starting in January 2021 and throughout the release of sci-fi thriller Don’t Worry Darling, which WIlde directed and co-starred in while Styles served as the film’s leading man.

Get a look at Wilde’s follow-up thoughts on A$AP Rocky here before her Story expires.