This Video of A$AP Rocky During Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Really Put Olivia Wilde ‘Over the Edge’

Olivia Wilde shared her wild thoughts on Rihanna‘s epic Super Bowl halftime show — and A$AP Rocky‘s role as supportive partner — on Monday (Feb. 13).

“My only vibe from here on out,” the Don’t Worry Darling director wrote on her Instagram Story above a shot of Rihanna posing among her white-clad backup dancers during her performance.

However, it was a follow-up Instagram Story that had Wilde titillating over RiRi’s longtime love. “If I thought he was hot before, this really put me over the edge,” she wrote on a video of the rapper excitedly filming his superstar partner’s 13-minute set from the field of State Farm Stadium.

Indeed, A$AP Rocky had a front-row seat to Rihanna’s triumphant return after five years away from the stage, which saw her run through a cavalcade of her past hits including “Bitch Better Have My Money,” “Where Have You Been,” “Only Girl (In the World),” “We Found Love,” “Rude Boy,” “Pour It Up,” “Umbrella,” “Diamonds” and more.

Rih also used her big moment in the world’s spotlight to debut a new shade of Fenty lipstick called “MVP,” subtly promoting her Fenty Beauty makeup brand mid-set, and to announce that she is officially expecting baby number two with the “Same Problems?” rapper less than a year after giving birth to the couple’s first child, a boy, in May.

Meanwhile, Wilde split from longtime boyfriend Harry Styles at the tail end of 2022 after nearly two years — and one movie — together.

Check out Wilde’s reaction to Rihanna’s halftime performance and unabashed love of A$AP Rocky here and below.