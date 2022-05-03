Olivia Rodrigo & Vanessa Hudgens Bond Over ‘High School Musical’ at 2022 Met Gala: ‘We’re Soul Sisters!’

Olivia Rodrigo at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.

Though it’s been 14 years since she played Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical film series, Vanessa Hudgens is still a proud East High graduate — because, hello, once a wildcat always a wildcat. When she and Olivia Rodrigo — who reprised the role of Gabriella in the 2019 Disney + show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — crossed paths Monday (May 2) at the 2022 Met Gala, one of the first things she and her successor talked about was their shared alma mater.

“Little miss new Gabriella!” the 33-year-old Tick, Tick…Boom actress, who was interviewing Met Gala guests on the red carpet, lovingly called Rodrigo when the singer-songwriter arrived. “I always feel like I have such a connection to you because of that.”

“I know, we’re soul sisters!” replied Rodrigo, who stunned in a glittering purple Versace gown.

“I love it for us,” Hudgens added. “If that means I get to be your sister, I’m like, ‘I’m so in.'”

After the blockbuster success of her debut single “Drivers License” and album Sour, Rodrigo is certainly most well known at this point for her lightspeed ascent to the top of mainstream music. But it was her role and songwriting credits on Disney’s HSMTMTS, where she portrayed Nini Salazar-Roberts, a student who gets cast to play Gabriella in her high school’s production of High School Musical, that gave her her big break.

Though it hasn’t even been a full year since Sour was released and Rodrigo is still touring in support of the album, fans are already dying for new music — and so is Hudgens. The Princess Switch star wasted no time in asking the 19-year-old pop star for an update about what’s to come.

“I’m working on it right now, I’m constantly writing,” Rodrigo answered. “Just want to make sure it’s right. I’m excited for a new era.”

