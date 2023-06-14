Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Vampire’ Gets Sucked Into ‘Twilight’ Jokes From Taylor Lautner, Conan Gray & More

Olivia Rodrigo‘s new single may not be coming out for another two weeks, but it’s already shaping up to be an anthem for Twihards. In the hours since the 20-year-old pop star announced that her long-awaited new single “Vampire” is on its way this summer, everyone from Conan Gray to Twilight‘s own Jacob Black — aka Taylor Lautner — have chimed in with comments referencing the blockbuster book-turned-film series.

Rodrigo unveiled details about the track in a Tuesday (June 13) Instagram announcement, including its June 30 release date and its black-and-white cover art, on which the singer poses with two Band-Aids covering up a vampire fang puncture wound on her neck. Within 24 hours, the post garnered nearly four million likes and tens of thousands of comments, including one hilarious quip from Lautner.

“K WHO TF BIT YOU,” wrote the actor, who portrayed the werewolf third of the supernatural teen love triangle in the late 2000s film adaptations of Stephenie Meyer’s Twilight book series.

Gray, the “Drivers License” singer’s best friend and fellow rising pop star, left a comment quoting one of Kristen Stewart’s most famous lines in the film franchise, in which she played the human third of the love triangle opposite Rob Pattinson’s Edward Cullen: “i know what you are….,” alongside a vampire emoji.

The “Heather” singer also shared a homemade meme on his Instagram Story, which Rodrigo then re-posted on her own Story. Taking screenshots from a scene in the first Twilight film when Stewart’s Bella discovers that Edward is secretly a blood-sucking immortal, Gray’s version pasted the phrase “Olivia Rodrigo’s new single” over the word “Vampire” in the subtitles.

Gray wasn’t the only one cracking Twilight jokes in Rodrigo’s comment section. The official account for Lionsgate, the production company behind the The Twilight Saga films, also commented with a line from the first film: “SAY IT!! OUT LOUD!!”

The jokes almost definitely don’t go unappreciated by Rodrigo, who herself is a proven Twihard. In 2020, she posted an Instagram video of a song she wrote inspired by the series, dubbed by fans as “The ‘Twilight’ Song.” She’s also theorized that Jacob Black’s favorite song on her 2021 debut album Sour would be “Traitor,” and she and Gray hilariously recreated a scene from the films together last year.

Check out Rodrigo’s “Vampire” announcement below: