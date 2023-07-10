Olivia Rodrigo Sends ‘Love’ to Fans After ‘Vampire’ Debuts at No. 1 on Hot 100

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” sunk its teeth into the Billboard Hot 100 dated July 15, 2023, debuting atop the chart.

The 20-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Monday (July 10) to celebrate her third leader on the tally, sharing a screenshot of the Hot 100 top 10 and writing, “AHHHHH IM SO EXCITED AB THIS!!! thank you x1000 to everyone who bought and streamed vampire I love you!!!! and thank u to my amazing team!!!! ahhhh!!!!”

See her post here.

“Vampire” follows Hot 100 hits “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U” in 2021, both of which also launched at No. 1. The track serves as the lead single from Rodrigo’s upcoming sophomore album Guts, due out Sept. 8, and since “Drivers License” introduced her first project, Sour, she becomes the first artist ever to debut the lead singles from two career-opening albums at No. 1 on the Hot 100.

Rodrigo’s achievement also dethrones Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night,” which now sits at No. 2 on the Hot 100 after 13 weeks at No. 1

“We always said that it was kind of our version of a rock opera,” Rodrigo told Billboard of “Vampire,” which she wrote with her frequent musical collaborator Dan Nigro. “I think as the album was coming together, we were coming up with a bunch of songs that we really liked, but this one always stuck out to me as something that I felt like was honoring my singer-songwriter roots, but felt like an evolution – in a good way that wasn’t too stark. So, I really liked it for that, and it was always one of my favorites.”