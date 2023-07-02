×
Fans Choose Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Vampire’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

"Vampire" brought in more than 64% of the vote.

Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Vampire” tops this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (June 30) on Billboard, choosing Rodrigo’s new single as their favorite new music release of the past week.

“Vampire” brought in more than 64% of the vote, beating out new music from Lil Uzi Vert, Shakira & Manuel Turizo, Charli XCX and more.

Piano ballad “Vampire” is off of Rodrigo’s forthcoming sophomore album, GUTS, due out Sept. 8 on Geffen Records. The singer-songwriter, who penned the song in December, told Billboard, “I remember writing it and feeling like something special was there.”

“We always said that it was kind of our version of a rock opera,” she added.

“It’s kind of an angry song,” Rodrigo said, “and I think I have a lot of trouble expressing feelings like anger and regret, those are particularly tough ones for me to express. I go to songwriting to get those feelings out that aren’t super comfortable to express in everyday life.”

Trailing behind “Vampire” on the poll is Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape, with 31% of the vote, and Shakira and Manuel Turizo’s ” “Copa Vacía,” with 4% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s poll below.

