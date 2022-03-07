Olivia Rodrigo to Debut Unreleased ‘Sour’ Song in ‘Driving Home 2 U’ Documentary

Four words: Olivia Rodrigo new music. In an interview with Rolling Stone published Monday (March 7), the 19-year-old singer-songwriter revealed that a tune previously cut from the final tracklist of her debut album, Sour, will be featured at the end of her upcoming documentary Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film).

Premiering March 25 on Disney+, Driving Home 2 U will have the “Good 4 U” chart-topper taking audiences on a road trip from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles while reminiscing on the making of her smash hit debut record. As it does for most artists, the writing, recording and producing process behind Sour entailed cutting some songs from the final project, but luckily for those who can’t get enough of Rodrigo, one of them is now going to get its moment in the sun.

An untitled, unfinished iPhone recording, the never-before-heard track will appear during the end credits of the film. “I was listening to some of them and heard it and thought, ‘Oh, it’s kind of good!'” she told Rolling Stone. “With the film, I wanted people to have a new bit of Sour content with it.”

Rodrigo’s documentary will also include live performances, intimate interviews and behind-the-scenes footage of her studio sessions with producer Dan Nigro. The two apparently set up a GoPro camera in their studio while they were still polishing Sour, unwittingly documenting the making of future Billboard Hot 100 hits.

“It was really interesting to go back and watch footage of when the songs are kind of beginning to form,” she said. “I think there’s magic to that creative process, and they’re really fond memories in my life.”

According to Rolling Stone, Driving Home 2 U is a “victory lap” for Rodrigo’s first album, closing out her purple-hued, teenage heartbreak era and setting up the next one. This year’s Billboard Woman of the Year, Rodrigo spoke to us about what this next chapter will entail, revealing she’s already working on her next album.

“I have a title for my next album and a few songs,” she said. “It’s really exciting to think about the next world that’s coming up for me. I just love writing songs. I’m trying not to put too much pressure on myself. [I want to] just sort of explore and have fun right now.”

Watch the trailer for Driving Home 2 U below: