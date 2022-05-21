Olivia Rodrigo Celebrates ‘Sour’ Anniversary, Reflects on How Album ‘Forever Changed My Life’

Olivia Rodrigo is reflecting on the success of her massive debut album, Sour.

The 19-year-old singer-songwriter — Billboard‘s 2022 “Woman of the Year” — took to social media on Saturday (May 21) to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Sour, which arrived last May through Geffen Records/Interscope Geffen A&M (IGA).

“my first album SOUR came out a year ago today. it is impossible for me to sum up in words how much this album means to me and how grateful I am to have gotten the privilege to make it and watch it exist in the world,” Rodrigo wrote on Instagram.

The songstress’ post included a reflective gallery of photos and videos from the past year, including images of her handwritten lyrics, a snapshot of her multiple Grammys, a text message screenshot, and more. She went on to thank producer Dan Nigro, who co-wrote and produced her breakthrough single “Drivers License.”

“thank u @dan_nigro for making it with me and believing in me more than anyone,” the three-time Grammy winner added. “and thank u to everyone who has embraced my 17 year old lamentations and forever changed my life in the process.”

Sour spent five weeks atop the weekly Billboard 200 in June-July 2021 and launched a pair of Hot 100 No. 1s in “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U.” The set finished at No. 2 on the year-end Billboard 200 Albums tally in 2021, while “Good” and “License” are Nos. 5 and 8, respectively, on the same year-end Hot 100 Songs recap.

Rodrigo was also No. 1 on Billboard’s 2021 year-end Hot 100 Artists, Hot 100 Songwriters, Billboard Global 200 Artists, Streaming Songs Artists, Pop Airplay Artists and Billboard Canadian Hot 100 Artists rankings.

See Rodrigo’s post on Instagram below.