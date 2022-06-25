Olivia Rodrigo Dedicates Lily Allen’s ‘F— You’ to the Supreme Court at Glastonbury

Olivia Rodrigo at the 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion. The annual event was held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 2, 2022.

Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen joined forces to bring “F— You” to Glastonbury, with a performance dedicated to the U.S. Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that protected a woman’s choice to have an abortion.

The “Drivers License” hitmaker introduced Allen to the stage with love on Saturday (June 25), just before hurling some scathing words at the Supreme Court in front of a crowd of thousands of festivalgoers.

“Someone that I absolutely adore is here today,” Rodrigo announced to the audience. “I think she’s the most incredible songwriter, the most incredible artist, the most incredible person, and I’m so lucky that she’s here singing with me today. Would you guys please give it up for miss Lily Allen?”

With Allen at her side, Rodrigo then addressed the Supreme Court’s decision that now leaves states to decide what a woman can do with her body. (It is expected that abortion will be illegal in at least 16 states moving forward, and if restrictions on abortion are considered, that number goes up to 23 states.)

“I’m devastated and terrified that so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this,” said Rodrigo. “I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a s— about freedom.”

“This song goes out to the justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you,” Rodrigo declared, while Allen flipped them off gracefully.

The two sang Allen’s 2009 single “F— You,” from her It’s Not Me, It’s You album.

Below, see Rodrigo’s speech and clips of the duo’s performance of “F— You” uploaded by fans.

