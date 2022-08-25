Olivia Rodrigo Is ‘Still Crying’ After Performing With Billy Joel: ‘Biggest Honor Ever’

Whoever Olivia Rodrigo wrote “Deja Vu” about is probably really regretting playing Billy Joel‘s music for his new girlfriend. During Joel’s Wednesday night (Aug. 24) concert at Madison Square Garden, the 19-year-old pop star appeared onstage for a surprise performance of her hit Sour single and stayed to help sing “Uptown Girl” — and she took to Instagram afterward to share her excitement over.

Posting a video on her story of Joel singing “Piano Man,” which she appears to have taken from her own seat in the audience right after she got off stage, Rodrigo wrote in all caps: “I SANG WITH BILLY JOEL AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN TODAY ARE U KIDDING.”

She went on to post photos and a video of her stage time with the 73-year-old icon, one of which she marked up with a red heart emoji. And captioning a backstage selfie she took with Joel, the “Drivers License” singer wrote, “Biggest honor ever still crying thank u Billy!!!!!!!”

Rodrigo also showed love to Joel while on stage with him, saying before they dove into “Deja Vu” how she’s “such a huge fan.” “And, uh, I kind of wrote this next song about you,” she added before belting out her Billboard Hot 100 No. 3 single, with the “We Didn’t Start the Fire” musician accompanying her from his piano.

In the track, about an ex who recreates important parts of their former romance with his next girlfriend, Rodrigo sings, “I’ll bet that she knows Billy Joel ’cause you played her ‘Uptown Girl.'” So it was only fitting for her to stay on stage and help Joel sing the 1983 hit she mentioned in her own song.

Watch clips of their duets below:

“I BET THAT SHE KNOWS BILLY JOEL” 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/O1Hk9iKRST — vicky (@sourigos) August 25, 2022