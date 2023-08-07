Olivia Rodrigo Announces Next ‘Guts’ Single ‘Bad Idea Right?’: Here’s When It Arrives

Now that “Vampire” has officially sunken in, Olivia Rodrigo has plans to drop her second single off Guts: “Bad Idea Right?”

As announced in a Monday (Aug. 7) Instagram post, the 20-year-old pop star confirmed that the track will arrive this Friday (Aug. 11) and shared what looks to be its cover art — a blurry photo of Rodrigo posing behind a glass wall, the song’s title written in front of her face in red lipstick. “bad idea right? this friday❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹” the star captioned the post.

Rodrigo also sent out an email to fans, writing that she’s “so stoked” to share “Bad Idea Right?” with them. “the song is pretty different from vampire & shows another side of GUTS that’s a little more fun & playful,” she added. “cannot wait to share it with you alllllll. love to ya always!”

“Bad Idea Right?” will follow lead single “Vampire,” which Rodrigo released on the last day of June just a few days after announcing that Guts drops Sept. 8. The rock opera-inspired single debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the Grammy winner’s third song to reach the chart’s summit after Sour‘s “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U.”

The second single announcement comes exactly a week after Rodrigo unveiled the full Guts tracklist, which features a total of 12 songs. Along with “Bad Idea Right?” and “Vampire,” the former Disney star’s sophomore effort also features titles such as “All American B—h,” “Get Him Back,” “Pretty Isn’t Pretty” and “Love Is Embarrassing.” Prior to the reveal, Rodrigo let fans decode a bevy of clues about the song titles in a cryptic teaser video.

See Olivia’s announcement below: