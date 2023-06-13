Olivia Rodrigo Announces New Single ‘Vampire’: Here’s When It Arrives

Olivia Rodrigo is coming back with a bite. At long last, the 20-year-old pop star has finally unveiled details about her first project since her 2021 multi-platinum debut Sour — a single titled “Vampire,” arriving later this month.

“my new song vampire is out june 30th!” Rodrigo wrote on Instagram Tuesday (June 13). “you can presave now. so excited for this ahhhhh!!!!!!! 🖤🩸💜🫀❤️”

The “Deja Vu” singer also shared the single’s cover art, which shows a close-up black-and-white photo of Rodrigo’s side profile. She sports dark lipstick, winged eyeliner and two Band-Aids forming a cross on her neck, signifying the location of a vampire-fang puncture wound. The bandages are edited to be the only part of the photo that’s in-color, a lilac purple shade that matches the cover of Sour.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress also posted a slightly longer note on her website, where the digital single is available for pre-save and physical copies are available for pre-order.

“Hi guys!” the note reads. “Im so excited to announce that my new single ‘vampire’ is coming out June 30th!… so excited for this new chapter. thank you so much for all your support. love always, Liv.”

Both the CD and vinyl — which is tinted a bright blood red — include “Vampire” as well as the track’s first demo, according to Rodrigo’s online store. Also on the store, the cover art boasts a Parental Advisory: Explicit Content sticker.

Fans have suspected for weeks that Rodrigo’s highly anticipated next move would be set into motion on June 30, especially after a mysterious timer counting down to that date appeared on her website. The expiration date on her “drivers license” Spotify graphic was also altered recently to read “6-30.”

“Vampire” will serve as Rodrigo’s followup to her record-breaking debut effort Sour, which featured two Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits (“Drivers License” and “Good 4 U”). In June last year, the album became the longest-running debut record this century to remain in the Billboard 200 top 10 at more than 52 weeks.

Rodrigo took home three Grammy Awards with her debut album at the 2022 ceremony: best new artist, best pop solo performance for “drivers license” and best pop vocal album for Sour.

See Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” announcement below: