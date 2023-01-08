×
Olivia Rodrigo Teases New Music: ‘Working on So Many New Songs’

Rodrigo and her Sour producer rocked out to a mystery piano track in a new clip on Instagram, giving fans a small taste of what's to come.

Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles. Theo Wargo/GI for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Olivia Rodrigo teased new music on the two-year anniversary of “Drivers License.”

“working on so many new songs I’m excited to show u! thank u for everything,” she wrote to her fans in an Instagram Story on Sunday night (Jan. 8), ending her message with a heart emoji. Her breakthrough single, “Drivers License,” was released on Jan. 8, 2021.

The temporary post featured a video clip of herself with Dan Nigro, who produced her debut album, Sour. The pair rocked out to a mystery piano track, giving fans a small taste of what’s to come.

In November, fans got an early hint that new Rodrigo music was on the horizon when the singer sent a special video message out via Spotify Wrapped. “Hey, it’s Olivia! I just wanted to say thank you so much for listening to my music this year,” she said. “I really, truly couldn’t be more grateful and I’m so excited for next year, and all of the new things and new music that 2023 will bring. So I’m sending so much love your way and thank you again! Bye!”

Rodrigo’s Sour album shot to No. 1 upon its release, spending five weeks total atop the chart in 2021, and featured Hot 100 No. 1s in “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U.”

See the new clip on Rodrigo’s Instagram Stories.

