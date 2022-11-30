×
Here’s Why Olivia Rodrigo’s Fans Think She Has New Music Coming

The pop sensation hinted at the prospect in a message for her top Spotify Wrapped fans.

Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles. Theo Wargo/GI for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

It’s been nearly two years since Olivia Rodrigo dropped her debut album Sour, and now her army of fans has reason to suspect new music is finally on the way from their queen.

The speculation arose Wednesday (Nov. 30) when the singer sent a special video message to her top fans as part of this year’s Spotify Wrapped. “Hey, it’s Olivia! I just wanted to say thank you so much for listening to my music this year,” she said in the fan-captured clip. “I really, truly couldn’t be more grateful and I’m so excited for next year, and all of the new things and new music that 2023 will bring. So I’m sending so much love your way and thank you again! Bye!”

Rodrigo’s first album shot to No. 1 all over the world upon its May 2021 release and contained the smash singles “Drivers License,” “Deja Vu,” “Good 4 U,” “Brutal” and “Traitor,” as well as fan-favorite cuts like “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back,” “Happier” and “Jealousy, Jealousy.”

Plenty has happened in the Disney star’s life since she unveiled Sour, though. She’s embarked on her first headlining tour across North America and Europe, starred in season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and premiered both her concert film Sour Prom and Disney+ documentary Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film). Oh, and she also picked up her first trio of Grammy Awards at the 2022 ceremony for best new artist, best pop vocal album and best pop solo performance.

Most recently, Rodrigo honored Carly Simon with a performance of “You’re So Vain” at the ’70s icon’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2022 and interviewed former co-star Jenna Ortega about her starring role in Netflix’s Wednesday.

Watch Rodrigo hint at new music to her Spotify Wrapped fans below.

