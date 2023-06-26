Olivia Rodrigo Announces Sophomore Album ‘GUTS’: Here’s When It Arrives

Olivia Rodrigo is ready to spill her guts. On Monday (June 26), the 20-year-old pop star gave fans a surprise by announcing that her highly anticipated sophomore record is arriving later this year, unveiling the cover art and title in the meantime.

“my sophomore album GUTS comes out september 8th,” Rodrigo captioned the announcement on Instagram, and sharing a photo of the project’s artwork. “i am so proud of this record and I can’t wait to share it with you all! u can presave it now! xoxoxoxo❤️💜💌🖤”

On the cover, the “Drivers License” singer lies back on a dark purple floor wearing red lipstick and a lacy black dress, with four letter rings on her fingers spelling out “GUTS.” Just like her blockbuster debut record SOUR, which also featured a purple backdrop, GUTS includes a parental advisory warning on Rodrigo’s website.

Produced by SOUR’s Dan Nigro in New York City and Los Angeles, the album will be preceded by the release of lead single “Vampire,” which Rodrigo announced just a couple weeks ago. The track, arriving June 30, will mark the Grammy winner’s first release since 2021.

Rodrigo opened up more about the making of her sophomore effort in a pair of press releases, writing in one that GUTS will explore “growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life.” “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 — it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change,” she continued. “I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

“I made the bulk of this album during my 19th year on this earth,” she echoed in another statement. “A year that, for me, was filled with lots of confusion, mistakes, awkwardness & good old fashioned teen angst.”

See her announcement below: