Olivia Rodrigo Channels Audrey Hepburn With Micro-Bangs at 2023 Met Gala

Olivia Rodrigo brought Old Hollywood glamour to the 2023 Met Gala on Monday night (May 1), rocking a Thom Browne black-and-white gown that looks like it was made entirely out of string, held together by stunning florals at the bust.

To complete the look, the “Good 4 U” singer rocked a sleek bun with Audrey Hepburn-esque micro-bangs, as well as a simple winged eyeliner and berry-colored lipstick à la the Breakfast at Tiffany’s icon.

This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” will showcase more than 150 original looks designed by Lagerfeld, who died at 85 years old in 2019, delving into the former Chanel creative director’s expansive seven-decade career. Many of his original sketches are also set to appear alongside the objects on display.

Rodrigo has now attended three Met Gala red carpets, rocking one of the top looks of the night during 2022’s Gilded Glamour-themed event, where she opted for a sparkling lavender Versace gown, paired with mesh lilac gloves, loose wavy hair with butterfly clips and a purple smokey eye.

