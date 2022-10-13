Olivia Rodrigo Meets Lea Michele Backstage at ‘Funny Girl’: ‘U WERE INCREDIBLE!’

Lea Michele was filled with glee when she saw which young pop star was in the audience at Funny Girl Wednesday night (Oct. 12). Posting on Instagram, the 36-year-old actress revealed that Olivia Rodrigo had attended the night’s show, and had posed for a backstage photo with Michele, who’s starred as the titular role of Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival since taking over for Beanie Feldstein in September.

In the Thursday (Oct. 13) Instagram photo, the two stars cozy up next to each other, Michele’s hand on the “Drivers License” singer’s shoulder, and smile into the camera behind the stage curtain at New York City’s August Wilson theater. “This beautiful girl came to see @funnygirlbwy last night,” the Glee alum captioned the post.

“Loved seeing you @oliviarodrigo,” she added. “Absolutely adore you!”

“LOVE U!” Rodrigo replied in the comments. “U WERE INCREDIBLE!!!!”

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress isn’t the only famous friend to have stopped to see Funny Girl as of late — though she is probably the only one to have written a No. 3 hit single (“Deja Vu”) that specifically mentions Michele’s breakout TV show by name (“Watching reruns of Glee / Being annoying, singing in harmony”). One week ago, Michele’s former Glee costar Darren Criss came to see the show with his wife, Mia Swier, both of whom also posed for a photo backstage with the “Funny Girl” herself.

“The amount of times this guy has heard me sing Don’t Rain On My Parade,” Michele joked at the time, referencing in her caption the multitude of times her Glee character Rachel Berry performed the song Barbra Streisand made famous. “I love you.”

See Lea Michele’s photo with Olivia Rodrigo backstage at Funny Girl on Broadway below: