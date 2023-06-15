Here’s Why Fans Think Olivia Rodrigo Just Teased a Lana Del Rey Collaboration

Olivia Rodrigo is officially moving into her next era, but will Lana Del Rey be coming with her? One seemingly innocent but possibly revealing Instagram post has convinced fans that the answer is yes.

The grounds for speculation are simple enough: On Wednesday (June 14), Rodrigo posted a mirror selfie posing next to a bright red lipstick kiss print on the glass in front of her, using lyrics to Lana’s “Venice Bitch” in her caption. “Bang bang kiss kiss,” the “Drivers License” singer wrote.

Now, it could just be the makings of a simple, cute Instagram post on Rodrigo’s part, but some fans think there’s definitely more to the story. First of all, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter shared the lyrics just one day after announcing that her highly anticipated next era kicks off June 30 with a new single called “Vampire,” her first release since her 2021 blockbuster debut album Sour. It’s also the first thing she’s posted since the announcement.

Second, Rodrigo and Del Rey are friends and fans of one another, as displayed at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music event earlier this year, where the two were filmed multiple times chatting and hugging in the audience. The former High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star presented Lana with the Visionary Award at the March ceremony and told the crowd, “Lana has raised an entire generation of music lovers and songwriters like me, and taught them that there’s beauty in their vulnerability and power in their melancholy.”

Accepting the award, the 37-year-old “A&W” musician gushed, “I can’t tell you how much it means that someone who wrote ‘Drivers License’ is standing next to me.”

In conclusion, whether or not it’s actually happening, a collaboration between the two artists on Rodrigo’s upcoming sophomore album is definitely possible — at least, it is in the eyes of fans. “THE CAPTION? COLLAB W LANA??” commented one on Rodrigo’s post.

“BANG BANG KISS KISS?? VENICE BTC??? COLLAB WITH LANA?!!! OMG,” wrote another.

“GIRL DONT U DARE TELL ME IM GETTING A LANA COLLAB,” one fan added.

See Olivia’s post below: