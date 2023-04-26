Olivia Rodrigo Shows Off the Adorable ‘Stranger in My Bed’: See the Photo

Olivia Rodrigo is a Katy Cat who might have a new kitty cat. In an adorable Tuesday (April 25) Instagram post, the 20-year-old pop star showed off a little feline using Katy Perry lyrics from “Last Friday Night.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Katy Perry Olivia Rodrigo See latest videos, charts and news

“there’s a stranger in my bed. there’s a pounding in my head,” the “Drivers License” singer captioned a photo of her under the covers. In this case, the “stranger” is a teeny tiny kitten dozing at Rodrigo’s side.

It’s not clear whether or not the feline belongs to Liv. Her close friends appear to confirm in the comments that the kitty’s name is Kumo — “Kumo hard launch,” wrote Courteney Cox’s daughter, Coco — and some fans theorized that Rodrigo shares the cat with longtime best friend and roommate Iris Apatow.

“Auntie liver,” Apatow commented, while one fan wrote, “liv & iris live together so maybe it’s both their cat.”

Because the people want answers, Billboard has reached out to Rodrigo’s rep for comment.

The singer has been keeping a low profile in recent months, aside from some appearances at the Grammys, the Vanity Fair Oscars party and the Billboard Women in Music event, where she presented Lana Del Rey with the night’s Visionary Award. In less than a month, it’ll be exactly two years since she dropped her blockbuster debut album Sour, which spawned two No. 1 hits, topped the Billboard 200 for five weeks and made the former Disney actress the first female artist to simultaneously chart 12 songs in the Hot 100 Top 30.

And while Rodrigo did possibly tease she’s working on a new project by posting a studio selfie in February, fans are getting super antsy for new music. “WE NEED AN ALBUM GIRL,” one impatient Livie commented on the star’s photo with Kumo.

“olivia hun i’m staving i need more music asap,” wrote another.

See Olivia’s adorable post with Kumo the kitten below: