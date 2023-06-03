Olivia Rodrigo Fans Spot Another Teaser Pointing Toward June 30

Olivia Rodrigo seems to have some tricks up her sleeves. The “Drivers License” hitmaker quietly dropped another hint that presumably points toward June 30 as a date to write down.

On Saturday (June 3), fans noticed that the Spotify Canvas that shows up when you listen to “Drivers License” on the streaming platform has been updated. The clip, which shows art inspired by an actual license, now has 06-30-23 listed as the card’s expiration date — leading fans to wonder whether June 30 will indeed be the end of her “Drivers License” (and Sour) era and the start of something new.

What exactly will happen on June 30? Will she release new music?

It’s a mystery for now, but the date listed on the “Drivers License” card matches the date featured on a cryptic countdown clock on her official website. The countdown launched on Friday, with Rodrigo alerting fans of the clock via an email.

Rodrigo hasn’t said what will happen when the timer runs out, but she’s been talking about the follow-up to her debut album, Sour, for some time. Sour launched at No. 1 upon its release, spending five weeks at the summit of the Billboard 200 albums chart in 2021. It featured Hot 100 No. 1s “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U.”

In January, the singer-songwriter showed fans she was back in the studio with producer Dan Nigro. “working on so many new songs I’m excited to show u,” she captioned the clip. “Thank u for everything.”

In May, she promised her sophomore album “is so so so so so close to being done.”

Check out the Spotify update below.