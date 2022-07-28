×
Twitter Is Loving Those Red Carpet Photos of Olivia Rodrigo & Joshua Bassett: ‘The World Is Healing’

"Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo smiling and taking photos together was not on my 2022 bingo card."

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett
Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett attend Disney+ "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" Season 3 premiere at Walt Disney Studios on July 27, 2022 in Burbank, Calif. David Livingston/FilmMagic

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett looked happy and healthy (good 4 them!) at the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiere on Wednesday night (July 27), when the rumored former couple sent the Internet into a frenzy when they posed together for photos.

The two multi-hyphenates were famously co-stars and onscreen love interests on HSMTMTS, but in 2021 they seemed to have fallen out with each other. Rumors of their alleged breakup were fueled when Rodrigo released her Grammy-winning, Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping ballad, “drivers license,” which was widely believed to be about Bassett. In a May 2021 interview with GQ, Bassett remarked, “[Rodrigo] hasn’t spoken to me since ‘drivers license’ came out.”

The song, and the rest of Rodrigo’s hit debut album, Sour, launched more online speculation that a love triangle had formed between the “Deja Vu” singer, Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter — the Disney alumna and singer-songwriter alleged to be the other woman. Carpenter recently gave her side of the story in her new album, Emails I Can’t Send. “I’m a hot topic on your tongue / I’m a rebound gettin’ ’round stealin’ from the young / Tell me who I am, guess I don’t have a choice / All because I liked a boy,” she sings in “Because I Liked a Boy.”

Upon seeing the surprising red carpet reunion, fans on Twitter flooded the platform with messages of shock and relief that the two seem to be on good terms. See some of the best reactions below.

