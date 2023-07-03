Olivia Rodrigo Jokes That ‘Vampire’ Is About This TikToker: ‘For Everyone Asking…’

As soon as “Vampire” dropped, fans everywhere were dying to know who the “bloodsucker, fame f–ker” is that Olivia Rodrigo sings about in her angry new single. And in a recent TikTok, the 20-year-old pop star at last gave them the answers they were looking for … well, kind of.

In a Sunday (July 2) video on her account, Rodrigo pretends to sip bright red blood out of a fake hospital-grade “Type A” blood bag. While listening to “Vampire,” her Guts lead single which arrived Friday (June 30), she pauses and says, “Wait, is this f–king play about us?” — lip-synching along to a viral scene from HBO’s Euphoria.

Next to her, a fellow fanged immortal wearing a costume vampire cape also drinks from a fake blood bag: TikTok comedian Jake Shane, whom Rodrigo joked in her caption is actually the subject of her new lyrics.

“for everyone asking… vampire is about @Jake Shane,” she wrote.

“I am the vampire in question,” Shane confirmed in the comments.

Jokes aside, it looks like the 20-year-old “Drivers License” singer and Shane are becoming fast friends. Just a couple days prior to their TikTok together, the comedian shared videos of him ecstatically reacting to “Vampire” on his first listen, to which Rodrigo commented: “YOU ARE MY FAVORITE TIK TOKER I LOVE YOU THANK YOU😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭.”

But while Rodrigo was clearly joking about Shane being the inspiration behind “Vampire,” fans are still dead serious about who they actually think the track is about. Immediately after its release, listeners began analyzing the lyrics, particularly those that make references to an ex-boyfriend who was much older and allegedly exploited the Grammy winner’s fame for clout.

The internet’s consensus was split. Some are convinced the song slams Adam Faze, whereas others think Zack Bia is the most likely candidate. Both men reportedly dated Rodrigo for about six months when they were in their mid-20s.

See Olivia Rodrigo’s TikTok with Jake Shane below: