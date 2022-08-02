Watch Olivia Rodrigo Sing About a New Chapter Ahead of ‘HSMTMTS’ Exit

For Olivia Rodrigo‘s High School Musical: The Musical: The series character, this could be the start of something new.

In a new sneak peak clip from the popular Disney+ series’ latest episode shared by People, Nini Salazar-Roberts (Rodrigo) performs an emotional acoustic ballad in her backyard titled “You Never Know,” in which she sings about starting a new chapter in life as she hopes to get her big break as an artist while visiting California.

“A chapter begins, the pages turn in the wind / The story’s so unpredictable / But the best is yet to come,” she sings in the track, and while she didn’t write the lyrics herself, the words mirror Rodrigo’s real-life whirlwind career following the release of the Grammy winning star’s smash 2021 hit, “drivers license,” and debut album, Sour.

Explore Explore Olivia Rodrigo See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Nini’s new, acoustic solo is a poignant grace note to Olivia Rodrigo’s remarkable run on our series,” show creator Tim Federle told People of Rodrigo’s likely last season on the show. “The song is all about how unpredictable a young person’s future is — and how thrilling that can be, too. I cry when I hear it, and I smile when I think of how lucky we are to know Olivia. Bon voyage, Nini. Wildcats forever.”

The third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiered on Disney+ on July 27. Each of the season’s eight episodes will stream weekly on Wednesdays, exclusively on Disney+, which you can sign up for here. Rodrigo’s “You Never Know” is featured in episode 2.