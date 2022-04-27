Olivia Rodrigo Reunites With Two ‘High School Musical’ Castmates Who Came to See Her Concert: Photo

Olivia Rodrigo performs during her 2022 SOUR Tour at Radio City Music Hall on April 26, 2022 in New York City.

When Olivia Rodrigo and her co-stars sang “We’re All in This Together” on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, they really meant it. Julia Lester and Larry Saperstein, who played Rodrigo’s fellow high-school thespians on the show, attended the Sour tour Tuesday (April 26) to meet up with the “Drivers License” singer and cheer her on from the audience — because after all, once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat.

Explore Explore Olivia Rodrigo See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Stopping by the first of the Sour tour’s two dates at Radio City Music Hall in New York City — where Lester is currently in rehearsals for the Encores! production of Into the Woods — the three Disney stars marked their reunion with a quick live-motion photograph backstage. Rodrigo tightly hugs her castmates on either side of her, with Saperstein wearing a “Drivers License” T-shirt.

“Making us cry with pride last night,” Lester wrote, posting the photo Saperstein first shared to her own Instagram Story, and comparing Rodrigo to a star emoji.

The trio met while working on the Disney + exclusive two-season TV show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, playing a group of theater kids who attend the same Salt Lake City high school where the original High School Musical movies were filmed. When their theater department decides to honor the school’s history by putting on their own performance of High School Musical: The Musical, Rodrigo’s character, Nini, is cast as Gabriella, Lester’s Ashlyn is Ms. Darbus, and Saperstein’s Big Red helps out backstage.

The show’s cast has been supporting one another since the beginning. They frequently post and comment congratulations to commemorate each others’ achievements — such as when Rodrigo graduated high school — and Saperstein joined another HSMTMTS star, Matt Cornett, in attending the movie premiere for Joshua Bassett’s new movie Better Nate Than Ever.

See the live photo of Olivia Rodrigo reuniting with her High School Musical castmates below: