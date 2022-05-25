Olivia Rodrigo Reunites With ‘High School Musical’ Castmates at Los Angeles Show

Olivia Rodrigo may be selling out nationwide tours, but her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series castmates always have her back.

In a series of photos posted to actress Dara Renee’s Instagram on Wednesday (May 25), the “Drivers License” singer is seen smiling alongside eight of her co-stars backstage at her Sour tour stop at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre. “GOOD 4 U!! I’m so proud of this Queen!!” the captions reads. “THE TALENT this icon carries!! Wheww chile You deserve all this and so much more Love you to the moon and back Liv!!”

Noticeably missing from the photo is Joshua Bassett, who starred alongside Rodrigo in HSMTMTS, and is widely believed to be the subject of the Grammy winner’s heartbroken album, Sour.

Last week, Disney+ revealed that it has given the green light for a fourth season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Season 3, which finds the Wildcats and some new campers at a sleep-away camp in California as they navigate the high-stakes production of Frozen, premieres weekly on Disney+ starting July 27. Rodrigo is slated to return as Nini in a recurring role throughout the season. Each of the eight new episodes will stream weekly on Wednesdays, exclusively on Disney+.