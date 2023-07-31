Olivia Rodrigo Teases ‘Guts’ Tracklist With Mysterious Video: Can You Decode the Clues?

Get out your magnifying glasses. Olivia Rodrigo has shared a video that teases the song titles on her upcoming album Guts, littered with clues for fans to decode.

In the clip, the 20-year-old pop star can be seen from a bird’s eye view lounging in a bedroom, unpacking boxes and tinkering with everything from an electric keyboard to a vintage typewriter. Toward the end, a snippet of an unreleased song plays — but that’s not even the main element that caught the attention of fans.

Eagle-eyed followers very quickly realized that words and phrases were hidden all over the room, which they deduced to be song titles based on the words Liv writes on her typewriter: “GUTS tracklist.” “WE ALL KNOW THAT WE HAVE THE TRACKLIST [IN] OUR FACES IN THIS,” commented one excited fan.

Here’s what Billboard has found in the video so far:

“Bad idea right” is written in red lipstick on Rodrigo’s vanity mirror

“Now I hold it like a grudge” is printed on a piece of paper she sets down on her vanity chair

The words “Stranger” and “Obsessed can be found atop her piano and a stray piece of white clothing on the floor, respectively.

A birthday cake boasts candles reading either “18” or “19”

A faux high-school yearbook shows the “Drivers License” singer as the sole member of “Book club.”

There are also definitely words written in red lettering on a skateboard toward the bottom of the frame, a sticker on the guitar case toward the top and something sprawled above Rodrigo’s knee — but they’re just slightly too out of focus to read.

The teaser comes about a month after the Grammy winner announced that her sophomore album, Guts, the followup to her blockbuster debut LP Sour, would be arriving Sept. 8. So far, fans have gotten to hear only one track from the project: lead single “Vampire,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

See her tracklist teaser below: