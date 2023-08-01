×
Olivia Rodrigo Unveils ‘Guts’ Tracklist: ‘All American B—h,’ ‘Get Him Back’ & More Song Titles

The LP will include a total of 12 tracks.

After sending fans into a clue-finding frenzy, Olivia Rodrigo has now ended their suffering by at last unveiling the official tracklist to her upcoming sophomore album, Guts.

In a second teaser video Tuesday (Aug. 1) — which followed one day after Rodrigo shared a mysterious clip filled with hidden song titles for fans to decode — the 20-year-old pop star revealed that her September-slated record will include a total of 12 tracks. In the video, she taps out all one dozen of the titles using a vintage typewriter, unveiling thought-provoking song names like “all american b—h,” “get him back,” “pretty isn’t pretty” and “love is embarrassing.”

Per the video, Guts is a completely solo album — meaning there’s no Lana Del Rey collaboration this time, as many fans had speculated.

A seconds-long snippet of one of the unreleased songs slowly gets louder and louder throughout the video, which also features other potential clues — maybe hinting some of the album’s lyrics, or possibly nodding to which song will follow “vampire” as the next single. For instance, Rodrigo can be seen sorting through letters addressed to “get him back” drive as she uses cans of Coke to curl her hair. She also browses a selection of books with titles like “how to always pick the wrong one,” “manifesting a text back” and “love is embarrassing.”

But that’s all the “drivers license” singer has to share for now, other than an excited reminder of when Guts will arrive: “SEPTEMBER 8TH!!!!!! 💓👽🌸😎🤘🏼👾💕” she captioned the tracklist reveal.

See the full Guts tracklist and Olivia’s video below:

  1. all american b—h
  2. bad idea right?
  3. vampire
  4. lacy
  5. ballad of a homeschooled girl
  6. making the bed
  7. logical
  8. get him back
  9. love is embarassing
  10. the grudge
  11. pretty isn’t pretty
  12. teenage dream

