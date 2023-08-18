Olivia Rodrigo Plays the Tiniest Snippet of ‘Guts,’ Says Album Has a ‘Lot of Fun Songs’

The countdown for the arrival of Olivia Rodrigo‘s album GUTS continues. To further drum up anticipation for the records’ release, the pop star appeared on Capital FM across the pond in England to briefly chat about what fans can expect from her sophomore release and even play a snippet from one of the tracks.

In order for her track “Vampire” to be played in full, Rodrigo played a game of “How gutsy are you?” which consisted of the show’s host asking her a total of five risky questions. If she denied one of the answers, the run time of her song would be shaved by a few seconds.

“Can you play us a snippet of one of your new songs?” the host asked, to which she obliged with a simple “Yeah.” The 20-year-old whipped out her phone and played a plucky guitar snippet of a yet to be determined track from GUTS, stating, “That’s all you’re gonna get.”

Elsewhere during Rodrigo’s appearance on the show, she answered a fan question regarding what future listeners can expect from the album. “I think there’s a lot of fun songs. I wrote the album with a tour in mind, so I think they’re all songs I wanted people to be able to scream in a crowd,” Rodrigo said. “Hopefully that’s what’s achieved.”

GUTS is scheduled to arrive next month on Sept. 8; the album was preceded by singles “Vampire” — which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 — and “bad idea right?” See Rodrigo’s full interview in the video above.