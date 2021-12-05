×
Olivia Rodrigo Performs Acoustic ‘Good 4 U’ for Teen Vogue & Most of ‘Sour’ Album for Austin City Limits

Rodrigo accepted an award from Variety, took the stage for an acoustic performance for Teen Vogue and saw the debut of her Austin City Limits episode this weekend.

Olivia Rodrigo Variety brunch
Olivia Rodrigo attends Variety's Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock | Girls5eva on Dec. 4, 2021 in downtown Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Variety

Olivia Rodrigo fans had a weekend full of fresh footage of the “Drivers License” hitmaker.

Rodrigo walked the red carpet and was honored at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch with the songwriter of the year award, which was presented to her by Avril Lavigne. She also made an appearance at the Teen Vogue Summit and Block Party, where she performed a stripped down, acoustic rendition of the usually pepped-up “Good 4 U.”

Rodrigo’s episode of her recent performance at Austin City Limits, shared with fellow songstress Phoebe Bridgers, also premiered on Saturday on PBS.

The performance marked her first in Austin, and fans at home were able to enjoy an 8-song set from the artist who has yet to go on tour. Rodrigo performed the majority of her Sour album live, opening the show with “Brutal.” “Happier,” “Jealousy, Jealousy,” “Drivers License,” “Traitor,” and “Favorite Crime” followed.

She introduced the next song, “Enough for You,” with a personal anecdote: “I wrote it on my bedroom floor, actually looking in a mirror, which is kinda weirdly metaphorical and I didn’t mean it that way,” she noted, “but when I wrote it I always felt this inferiority with people. I always felt like I wasn’t pretty enough, or good enough, or smart enough to be in somebody’s life. One of the awesome parts of growing up for me was realizing that when you’re in a relationship with someone, platonic, or romantic, or whatever, usually when someone makes you feel like you’re not good enough, it’s because they don’t feel like they’re good enough themselves.”

Rodrigo closed her Austin City Limits performance with “Good 4 U” (a full-band version, this time).

Watch both her Teen Vogue Summit and Austin City Limits performances below.

