Olivia Rodrigo Breaks Down In New ‘Driving Home 2 U’ Trailer: ‘I’m Just Sad’

“How would I describe this chapter of my life?” asks Olivia Rodrigo at the beginning of the brand new trailer for Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film).

That’s a difficult question to answer when the chapter in question is so big that it might as well be a whole damn book. In just a little over a year, Olivia Rodrigo has scored two Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles, released a debut album that spent five weeks at No. 1 and saw all 11 of its songs chart in the top 40, and she’s been nominated for seven Grammys.

Her upcoming documentary film with Disney +, which arrives March 25, will draw back the curtain on all the work Rodrigo did to get where she is now, featuring live performances of Sour songs, behind-the-scenes footage and intimate interviews with the “Drivers License” artist. “I just wanted to tell people what was going on in the back of my head in a way that was proud and not ashamed,” she says in the new trailer, which came out Thursday (March 17). “There’s nothing that connects people and nothing that’s a truer window into human emotion than music.”

Explore Explore Olivia Rodrigo See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The Driving Home 2 U trailer strings together snippets of the 19-year-old performing new arrangements of her songs, reacting to hearing “Drivers License” on the radio for the first time and working on music videos, but it’s backboned by clips of her and producer Dan Nigro crafting Sour in the studio. The footage depicts a writing/recording process that was often fun and exciting — “I’m gonna cry!” Rodrigo gleefully shouts at one point — but sometimes frustrating.

“What’s wrong?” Nigro asks a pacing Rodrigo. “I’m just sad about it, I don’t know,” she says, her voice cracking. “I think you’re overthinking that,” he replies.

But if there’s anything Rodrigo knows how to do, it’s taking negative emotions and turning them into something artistic. Just as she turned her heartbreak into a smash hit album, she’s turning the sometimes difficult process of making music under a spotlight into a documentary.

“Coming from this place of hurt and devastation, and you manage to turn it into something you’re proud of?” She says at the end of the new trailer. “There’s nothing better than that.”

Get a glimpse of Olivia Rodrigo turning her emotions into musical accomplishments in the Driving Home 2 U trailer below.