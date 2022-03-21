Olivia Rodrigo Jams Out to ‘Jealousy, Jealousy’ Under a Freeway Overpass in Exclusive ‘Driving Home 2 U’ Clip: Watch

It’s hard not to turn the volume up on “Jealousy, Jealousy,” one of the most rock-forward songs from Olivia Rodrigo‘s debut album Sour. So Rodrigo took the angsty song to one of the loudest places she could think of for her new Disney+ concert film Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film): underneath a freeway overpass.

In an exclusive clip premiering on Billboard above, Rodrigo and her all-female band set up under a freeway overpass in Southern California for the road-trip film to perform track 9 from her blockbuster first album. Rodrigo gives off Alanis Morissette vibes in the video, with her long, wavy brunette hair obscuring her eyes and an oversize black jacket covering a ’90s-ready outfit.

Her upcoming documentary film with Disney +, which arrives Friday, promises to draw back the curtain on all the work Rodrigo did to get where she is now, featuring live performances of Sour songs, behind-the-scenes footage and intimate interviews with the “Drivers License” artist. “I just wanted to tell people what was going on in the back of my head in a way that was proud and not ashamed,” Rodrigo says in the film’s trailer, released last week. “There’s nothing that connects people and nothing that’s a truer window into human emotion than music.”

Rodrigo has seven nominations heading into the Grammy Awards on April 3, including nods in each of the Big Four categories: album, record and song of the year, plus best new artist.

Above, watch the exclusive “Jealousy, Jealousy” clip, and check out the trailer ahead of the film’s Friday Disney+ release below: