Olivia Rodrigo Celebrates ‘Drivers License’ Anniversary With Throwback Clip: Watch

Last month Olivia Rodrigo was celebrating her first tour selling out. This month, she’s celebrating her breakthrough single, “Drivers License,” turning one.

“happy first birthday to the little song that changed my whole life,” she wrote on Instagram on Saturday (Jan. 8). “I made this video a day or two after I wrote drivers license in my living room (with a very squeaky sustain pedal lol). crazy to think how quickly life changes.”

“thank u to everyone who has supported me so tenderly. music is the most magical thing in the world,” the singer added.

The post was accompanied by a black-and-white throwback video of Rodrigo at home, singing what would soon become a blockbuster hit.

“Drivers License,” released on Jan. 8, 2021, debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 — and it held that spot for eight weeks at the beginning of the year. Her debut album, Sour, topped the Billboard 200 for five weeks and was also the Billboard staff’s pick for best album of 2021.

Watch a clip from the early days of “Drivers License” below.