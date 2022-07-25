Olivia Rodrigo Proudly Puts Her 3 Grammys on Display at Home: ‘Thank You to the Academy’

Olivia Rodrigo is making a few decor changes now that she’s home from tour. In a recent video posted to her Instagram, the 19-year-old pop star was captured putting the three Grammys she won at this year’s ceremony on display on a shelf at home, right above her piano and guitar.

In the video, Rodrigo carefully places the trio of golden gramophones next to each other in an empty spot on a wall shelf — otherwise filled with books — next to her TV and above her instruments. Resting on a shelf underneath the TV is her Brit Award for best international song, which she also won this year for “Good 4 U.”

“Thank you to the Academy,” she says in the clip, before a friend off camera jokes that one of the “Drivers License” vocalist’s Grammys was actually the “Best Girl Award.”

In fact, Rodrigo won Grammys for best new artist, best pop vocal album (for her 2021 album Sour) and best pop solo performance (for “Drivers License”). Her hands were so full with trophies after the ceremony that she dropped and broke one of them while answering questions and taking photos in the press room.

Though this year’s Grammys took place nearly four months ago, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star was only just now able to find a place for her awards as she’s been away from home since early April. Her first ever world tour kicked off just one day before the 2022 Grammys ceremony and wrapped July 7 in London.

Watch Olivia show off her Grammy awards in her post-tour Instagram post below: