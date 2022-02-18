Olivia Rodrigo Hits Up Disneyland With The Kid Laroi & Conan Gray: See the Photos

It’s a small world after all. Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid Laroi and Conan Gray got together for a trip to Disneyland, the “Drivers License” singer shared in an Instagram gallery post on Friday (Feb. 18).

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star shared a set of photos from her magical outing, including one of the Gen Z trio sporting Disneyland’s most iconic accessory — Mickey Mouse ears. Another snap shows the three taking on what looks to be the Radiator Springs Racers ride, posing hilariously for the coaster’s cameras from their Lightning McQueen car with Rodrigo’s friend Iris Apatow and Kid Laroi’s girlfriend Katarina Deme. There are also snapshots of the singer-songwriter posing in front of the Sleeping Beauty castle in a pink “I [Heart] Fantasy” cap and black cropped T-shirt featuring fairies.

Rodrigo’s post about her trip to the happiest place on earth comes on the heels of her and Disney’s announcement for the upcoming documentary Driving Home 2 U (a SOUR film). Premiering March 25 on Disney+, the film will give audiences a passenger-seat perspective on the making of the 18-year-old pop star’s multi Grammy-nominated album Sour, co-written and produced by Dan Nigro.

Directed by Stacey Lee and produced by Interscope Films and Supper Club, Driving Home 2 U will feature 11 all-new live arrangements of Sour tracks such as “Good 4 U” and the hit that started it all, “Drivers License.” Rodrigo will also take viewers on an intimate road trip from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles, share personal stories and unveil never-before-seen footage in and out of the studio sessions that went into Sour.

See Rodrigo and her squad’s photos from the Happiest Place on Earth below: