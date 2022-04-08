Olivia Rodrigo & Conan Gray Recreated This Iconic ‘Twilight’ Scene in Viral TikTok: Watch

How do Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray kill time between concerts? Apparently, by recreating scenes from the world’s most beloved teen vampire romance, Twilight.

The pop musician best friends teamed up for a hilarious TikTok posted to Gray’s account in which they roam around Vancouver’s Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre — where Rodrigo’s Sour Tour stopped by on Thursday (April 7) — and lip synced to one of Robert Pattinson’s most memorable scenes in the first Twilight film.

“As if you could outrun me!” the “Drivers License” singer mouths in tandem with Pattinson’s voice before speed-walking across the floor beneath her stage. The clip is sped up, which makes Rodrigo — who wears a skirt with Virgin Suicides character Lux Lisbon printed on it — look especially funny.

“As if you could fight me off,” continues Pattinson in the audio, who famously played handsome vampire boyfriend Edward Cullen. This time, the line is mouthed by a menacing-looking Gray, who then proceeds to throw fake punches at a huge poster of Rodrigo hung inside the venue.

The video has been viewed nearly 7 million times within ten hours of being posted, accumulating more than 2 million likes. Rodrigo has long been a fan of the Twilight films, and once posted a video to her Instagram singing an original song written from the perspective of the saga’s heroine, Bella Swan.

Once the sports center went from impromptu Twilight set to sold out music venue, Rodrigo took the stage for the fourth show of her 40-date international Sour tour. Somewhere in between singing the 11 Top 40 tracks off her blockbuster debut album Sour, she brought out Gray — whom she thanked during her best new artist acceptance speech at this year’s Grammys — to perform a cover of Katy Perry’s 2010 hit “The One That Got Away” with her.

“We’re so happy we can be together today!” Rodrigo told the audience after the Kid Crow artist came onstage and scooped her up into a big hug. “If you know me and Conan, you know that our favorite thing to do is get in the car and play music and sing along, so we thought we’d sing one of those songs for you guys.”

See Conan Gray’s hilarious Twilight-themed TikTok below: