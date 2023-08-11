Olivia Rodrigo, V, Karol G & More: What’s Your Favorite New Music Release of the Week? Vote!

This week’s New Music Friday includes tunes ready for an angst-filled dance party, thanks to new track and album releases from Olivia Rodrigo, Karol G, Trippie Redd and more.

Rodrigo continues to dial up the heat with the release of her new single “bad idea right?,” which serves as the second taste of her sophomore studio album GUTS. “bad idea right?” speaks directly to twentysomethings who have found themselves in a cyclical situationship, as well as people outside that age range who can look back at their messy behavior with a knowing smile. Rodrigo mixes riot-grrrl rock and new wave into a compact call-and-response that provides an equal parts fun and intoxicating listen.

According to Karol G, it’s officially Bichota Season: The Latin pop star released the expanded version of Mañana Será Bonito, which features high-profile and infectious collaborations with Kali Uchis and Peso Pluma, as well as an expended version of her previously released single “S91” that sounds even more grand with more material added to its length.

Trippie Redd also returned with an album on Friday, finally releasing A Love Letter to You 5 after delaying its arrival by a week. The setback was worth the wait, as Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch and The Kid LAROI step up to the plate for a series of guest features on the 19-track record, but the album particularly shines where Redd’s ex-girlfriend, Skye Morales, is involved.

BTS' V, DJ Khaled and The Hives also return with new music this week