Here’s the Unexpected Musician Olivia Rodrigo Wants to Collab With: ‘She’s a Big Inspiration’

Olivia Rodrigo just revealed which artist she most wants to work with, and it isn’t who you might think. Instead of someone more expected — like fellow teen pop titan Billie Eilish or her self-professed idol Taylor Swift — the 19-year-old singer-songwriter shared at the Grammys Sunday (April 3) that her dream collaboration is with none other than country rock crooner Brandi Carlile.

When asked on the red carpet which of her fellow artists she hopes to make music or perform with, Rodrigo told Entertainment Tonight that there are “so many people” before naming the “The Joke” singer specifically. “Brandi Carlile is performing tonight and she’s a big inspiration,” Rodrigo said. “I think she’s an incredible songwriter, so I’m excited to meet her.”

Carlile was indeed present Sunday night, with five nods total. She competed against herself in the song of the year category (which went to Silk Sonic) with her hit “Right On Time” and her Alicia Keys collaboration “A Beautiful Noise.” Joni Mitchell herself came out to introduce Carlile’s Grammy stage performance of “Right On Time,” in which the 40-year-old musician wowed viewers with her impressive belt.

It was a big night for the “Good 4 U” vocalist as well. She nailed her slot as the night’s second performer by singing her smash hit “Drivers License” — which had already won the best pop solo performance award — before going on to take home the trophies for best pop vocal album (Sour) and best new artist. The three awards were so much to carry that, at one point, she broke one when she accidentally dropped it on the ground.

Before the show began, though, Rodrigo revealed to ET that she was pretty nervous. “Hopefully it’ll go off without a hitch,” she said. “It’s crazy, I’ve just watched the Grammys religiously since I was so young, and just to be here and perform up on that stage is just such an honor.”

