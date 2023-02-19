Olivia Rodrigo Shares Photo From the Studio Ahead of 20th Birthday

Olivia Rodrigo is spending the day before her 20th birthday in the recording studio.

The Sour hitmaker checked in with fans on Instagram on Sunday (Feb. 19), wearing headphones and dark sunglasses while sitting next to a microphone.

“2day is my last day of being a teenage dirtbag,” Rodrigo wrote, referencing the 2000 Wheatus track that became a TikTok trend in 2022. “Teenage Dirtbag” had users uploading photos of their teen selves to their social media accounts, with notes of nostalgia and cringe.

The singer-songwriter, who’s turning 20 on Feb. 20, teased new music in January, on the two-year anniversary of her breakthrough single, “Drivers License.”

“working on so many new songs I’m excited to show u! thank u for everything,” she wrote on Jan. 8.

Rodrigo’s debut album, Sour — which featured Hot 100 No. 1s “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U” — hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 upon its release, spending five weeks on the top spot of the chart in 2021.

See Rodrigo’s pre-birthday post below.