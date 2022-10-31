Olivia Rodrigo Transforms Into Betty Boop for Halloween

Olivia Rodrigo went vintage for Halloween this year, opting to dress up as the iconic animated cartoon character, Betty Boop.

Stylists Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo took to Instagram on Monday (Oct. 31) to share the “Good 4 U” singer’s fresh take on the classic costume. In the snap, Rodrigo is seen wearing a red mini dress with a red bow across the chest, complete with a red garter and black boots. Rodrigo’s hair and makeup, done by Clayton Hawkins and Lilly Keys, respectively, features a chic wavy black bob and long lashes, topped off with a sleek red lip, just like Betty Boop herself.

It’s been a big year in style and beauty for Rodrigo, who recently teamed up with Glossier to release her own gift set of her favorite products from the popular makeup brand. In April, she was announced as the company’s first celebrity ambassador.

Rodrigo is working with Glossier on product development, social content and ad campaigns, according to Adage. Glossier is also working with Rodrigo on upcoming new products. “It’s our first-ever celebrity partnership,” Glossier CEO Emily Weiss said in an interview at the time. “Olivia really inspired us to push that forward. It’s a pretty natural extension.”