Olivia Rodrigo Uses New Instagram Music Feature to Celebrate ‘Bad Idea Right?’ Debut

First thing Friday, Rodrigo launched the new feature, which allows users to put music in their photo carousels.

Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo Larissa Hofmann

Olivia Rodrigo officially dropped her second Guts single, “Bad Idea Right?,” first thing Friday (Aug. 11), and the 20-year-old star had some fun launching Instagram’s new music feature to celebrate the release.

She launched the “music in carousels” feature by sharing her own photo carousel using the new song. Starting now, all Instagram users can add music to their own photo carousels.

Additionally, Instagram users can now invite up to three friends to co-author a post or reel together, allowing all collaborators to share likes, views and comments. With the new “Add Yours” feature on reels, creators can pin up to 10 of their fans’ reel submissions using their prompts.

Earlier this week, Rodrigo sent out an email to fans, writing that she’s “so stoked” to share “Bad Idea Right?” with them. “The song is pretty different from vampire & shows another side of GUTS that’s a little more fun & playful,” she added. “Cannot wait to share it with you alllllll. Love to ya always!”

“Bad Idea Right?” follows lead Guts single “Vampire,” which Rodrigo released in June, just a few days after announcing that the album arrives on Sept. 8. The single debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the Grammy winner’s third song to reach the chart’s summit after Sour‘s “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U.”

See Rodrigo’s new “Bad Idea Right?” Instagram photo carousel and music video below.

