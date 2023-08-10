Olivia Rodrigo Teases ‘Bad Idea Right?’ Music Video With a Mysterious Flyer: See It

Olivia Rodrigo is cooking up something sweet ahead of the premiere of her new single “Bad Idea Right?,” which drops Friday (Aug. 11) at midnight along with a music video.

In a mysterious flyer shared with fans via Rodrigo’s official text message newsletter, the 20-year-old pop star teases something happening at “Olivia’s place,” citing a fake address — 823 BLUE BLVD, SOMEWHERE IN THE SUBURBS, CA” — and a phone number. If you call the digits (which happens to be the same number as her Heartbreak Hotline), a garbled voice answers: “Olivia Isabel Rodrigo, where are you? I’m stuck in line for the bathroom and it’s taking forever, so just text me.”

The poster was also shared in an Instagram Story by Universal Music, the parent company of Geffen, Rodrigo’s label. Her official fan account also shared it on Twitter, writing, “premiere party tonight. olivia’s place (liv’s youtube channel). 8p pt. see u there.”

Another clue that the poster is in regards to a virtual music video premiere gathering: The bottom left of the flyer reads “directed by Petra Collins,” Rodrigo’s go-to music video mastermind. Collins headed the Grammy winner’s most recent video, “Vampire,” as well as the visuals for the singles “Good 4 U” and “Brutal.”

premiere party tonight. olivia’s place (liv’s youtube channel). 8p pt. see u there 🏠🎉 #badidearight pic.twitter.com/YwnUhXk7yU — olivia’s livies 💋 (@LiviesHQ) August 10, 2023

“Bad Idea Right?” is expected to arrive at midnight ET on Friday (Aug. 11), meaning that the virtual gathering at 8 p.m. PT will start one hour before the song drops. Following her chart-topping single “Vampire,” it’ll mark the second song to be released off Guts, her September-slated sophomore album.

“the song is pretty different from vampire & shows another side of GUTS that’s a little more fun & playful,” Rodrigo wrote about “Bad Idea Right?” shortly after announcing it as the next single. “cannot wait to share it with you alllllll. love to ya always!”

The “Drivers License” singer previously teased the “Bad Idea Right?” music video on TikTok, sharing a silly dance clip with her friends: fellow pop singer-songwriter Tate McRae, former Bizaardvark costar Madison Hsu and actress Iris Apatow. “bad idea right? video out on fridayyyyy,” she captioned the video, adding, “featuring my favorite girlz.”

See the TikTok below: