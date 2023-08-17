Olivia Rodrigo Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘Bad Idea Right?’ & Possible ‘Guts’ Easter Eggs

Olivia Rodrigo is giving fans a glimpse at all the good ideas that went into filming the “Bad Idea Right?” music video, as well as a closer look at some of the Easter eggs they might have missed (or so it seems).

In a recent behind-the-scenes video, Rodrigo is working closely with director Petra Collins on the visual project, which aided the 20-year-old pop star’s second single from her September-slated sophomore album Guts. Some tricks of the trade used by the pair to create the video’s special effects are revealed; the slushy Rodrigo gets drenched with in the video, for instance, was filled with bits of plastic instead of ice. And the scene where a partygoer vomits in the front lawn? Turns out it was just fruit juice he was spitting out.

The behind-the-scenes video also shows clips of Rodrigo filming the opening scenes with her real-life besties, fellow pop singer-songwriter Tate McRae, former Bizaardvark costar Madison Hsu and actress Iris Apatow. The “Drivers License” singer looks on with a proud smile as her three pals master choreography set to the song’s splashy refrain.

A handful of potential Guts-related Easter eggs comes toward the end of the footage compilation, when viewers are given a tour of the bedroom set included in the final scenes of the “Bad Idea Right?” visual. The camera lingers on a few props that seem to give clues about Guts, especially as a couple of them were first featured in a clip Rodrigo posted in July teasing the album’s tracklist via hidden messages.

On a guitar case, for example, there are at least five stickers reading the word “Scared,” along with a sticker of Vincent van Gogh’s famous “Scream” painting. A row of skateboards hangs on the bedroom wall, the middle of which reads “Girl I’ve Always Been,” while the one on the far right contains an homage to Rodrigo’s Sour single “Brutal.” There’s also a poster that simply says “Stranger.” Rodrigo has already revealed the album’s full tracklist, but maybe the new clues hint at some of the songs’ lyrics?

Watch the “Bad Idea Right?’ behind-the-scenes video above.