Olivia Rodrigo Welcomes Avril Lavigne for Rocking ‘Complicated’ Duet at Toronto Concert: Watch

Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Olivia Rodrigo trilled fans at her Sour Tour stop in Toronto on Friday (April 29) by welcoming a very special guest to assist her with a pop-punk classic.

During her first of two sold-out concerts at the city’s Massey Hall, the 19-year-old singer-songwriter welcomed Avril Lavigne onstage for a duet of the Canadian star’s 2002 breakout hit “Complicated.”

“I’m so, so, so lucky because she came here tonight to sing with me,” a visibly overjoyed Rodrigo said when introducing the pop-punk princess. “Please give it up for Avril Lavigne!”

Dressed similarly in plaid pleated skirts and black boots, the two stars rocked out, trading verses on Lavigne’s popular early 2000s track, which appeared on her debut album, Let Go, and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“I don’t know what to do from here,” Rodrigo joked, shaking her head, as Lavigne exited the stage.

Lavigne later shared her excited about the duet on social media. “Jumped up to sing ‘Complicated’ on stage with @oliviarodrigo in Toronto tonight,” she wrote on Instagram. “It was very sweet to perform with you tonight on your SOUR tour!! Have an incredible tour gurl. Keep killing it. Sending you so much love.”

Rodrigo shared her own Instagram post, writing, “Toronto last night was special thank u dearest @avrillavigne for singing with me. look up 2 u so much.”

Rodrigo, who was named Billboard‘s 2022 “Woman of the Year,” has been covering “Complicated” since her Sour Tour launch in early April. The singer’s set list also includes a rendition of Verruca Salt’s “Seether.” The 40-date trek is in support of Rodrigo’s chart-topping 2021 debut album, Sour.

Watch Rodrigo and Lavigne’s live performance of “Complicated” here.