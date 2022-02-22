×
Olivia Rodrigo Celebrates Her 19th Birthday With a Lorde-Themed Cake: ‘I’m on Fire!’

"i am now 19!!!!!!!" Rodrigo captioned a post of photos from her birthday celebration.

Olivia Rodrigo is 19 and on fire. The “Brutal” singer-songwriter rang in her final year of being a teenager when she turned 19 Sunday (Feb. 20).  She documented her birthday celebration — which included a subtle shoutout to Lorde — in an Instagram post Monday (Feb. 21), sharing photos and video from her party and captioning it, “thank u for all the birthday luv! i am now 19!!!!!!!”

The photos showed the teen artist in a pink outfit with matching cowboy hat, balloons, and a cake with the perfect lyric from Lorde’s Melodrama track “Perfect Places” — “I’m 19 and I’m on fire!” — written in pink frosting.

Rodrigo had quite a few people wish her happy birthday, from the partygoers singing to her in a short clip included in her Instagram post, to Queen Bey herself. Beyonce’s website displayed a “Happy Birthday Olivia Rodrigo” message on the “Good 4 U” pop star’s big day, a sweet gesture the “Black Parade” artist previously extended to Rihanna, Ed Sheeran, and many others.

A longtime fan of Lorde’s, the birthday girl once showed off a DIY project she made in a since-deleted April 2020 Instagram post: a T-shirt with a photo of the “Solar Power” artist hugging another of Rodrigo’s musical heroes, Taylor Swift. In her first full year of adulthood, The “Good 4 U” singer actually got to meet Swift — among other notable accomplishments.

For starters, she released her smash hit debut album Sour, which premiered atop the Billboard 200 and had all 11 of its tracks in the top 30 of the Hot 100 (making Rodrigo the first female artist to chart 11 or more songs simultaneously in the top 30). She also performed on Saturday Night Live, snagged a few VMAs, was named Billboard’s 2022 Woman of the Year, and most recently, announced Driving Home 2 U (a SOUR film), a documentary detailing the creation of Sour. (It arrives March 25 on Disney+.)

See Rodrigo celebrate 19 years in her Instagram post below:

