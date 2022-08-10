Olivia Newton-John Remembered by Husband John Easterling as ‘The Most Courageous Woman I’ve Ever Known’

John Easterling and Olivia Newton John attend AusFilm Week - Special Screening of "A Few Best Men" at Linwood Dunn Theater at the Pickford Center for Motion Study on Oct. 24, 2011 in Hollywood, Calif.

John Easterling is grieving the death of his wife, legendary singer/actress Olivia Newton-John. The Grease star and “Physical” singer died Monday, and in the days since, there’s been an outpouring of love from the music community honoring the impact she had on the industry.

Explore Explore Olivia Newton-John See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Now, Easterling is sharing his feelings in a glowing tribute to his wife, shared via Newton-John’s Instagram on Wednesday (Aug. 10).

“Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural,” Easterling starts the heartfelt tribute. “We never had to ‘work’ on it. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever.”

He continued, “At Olivia’s deepest essence she was a healer using her mediums of song, of words, of touch. She was the most courageous woman I’ve ever known. Her bandwidth for genuinely caring for people, for nature and all creatures almost eclipses what is humanely possible. It is only the grace of God that has allowed me to share the depth and passion of her being for so long. In her most difficult times she always had the spirit, the humor, and the will power to move things into the light.”

“Even now as her soul soars, the pain and holes in my heart are healed with the joy of her love and the light that shines forward,” Easterling concludes the post. “Our family deeply appreciates the vast ocean of love and support that has come our way.”

Easterling was also the one to share the news of Newton-John’s death via Instagram on Monday, stating that she “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends” and requesting that fans respect the family’s privacy amid the difficult time.

Newton-John and Easterling were married in June 2008. She was previously married to Matt Lattanzi, with whom she shares her only child, Chloe Lattanzi.

See Easterling’s new post on Instagram below.