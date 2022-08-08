Olivia Newton-John, Beloved ‘Grease’ Actress & Singer, Dies at 73

Olivia Newton-John, beloved actress and singer best known for her role as Sandy Olsson in Grease and for hits such as 1981’s “Physical,” died on Monday (Aug. 8). She was 73 years old.

Her official Facebook page confirmed the news, writing in a statement, “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

The post continued, “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund ( ONJFoundationFund.org ).”

