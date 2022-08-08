×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Olivia Newton-John, Beloved ‘Grease’ Actress & Singer, Dies at 73

Newton-John had been open about her breast cancer journey since she was first diagnosed in 1992 at the age of 43.

Olivia Newton-John
Olivia Newton-John Scott Barbour/GI

Olivia Newton-John, beloved actress and singer best known for her role as Sandy Olsson in Grease and for hits such as 1981’s “Physical,” died on Monday (Aug. 8). She was 73 years old.

Her official Facebook page confirmed the news, writing in a statement, “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

Related

Pop Shop Podcast Olivia Newton-John

Pop Shop Podcast: Olivia Newton-John Interview, Oscar Noms & Favorite Movie Musicals

Explore

Explore

Olivia Newton-John

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The post continued, “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org).”

This is a breaking news story. More to come…

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad