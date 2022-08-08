Olivia Newton-John Remembered by Dionne Warwick, John Travolta & More: ‘We Are Forever Hopelessly Devoted to You’

The music world suffered an immense loss on Monday (Aug. 8) when news broke that Olivia Newton-John has died at age 73.

The pop icon, known for hits such as 1981’s “Physical” and for her role as Sandy in Grease, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 at the age of 43. It returned in 2013. In May 2019, she revealed that the disease had spread to her back.

Newton-John’s official Facebook page announced the news of her passing, writing in a statement, “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

The post continued, “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org).”

Newton-John’s influence in the entertainment world is immeasurable, as countless celebrities flooded social media with heartwarming messages of love for the late star. See below for posts from Dionne Warwick, Sara Bareilles, John Travolta and more.

Another angelic voice has been added to the Heavenly Choir. Not only was Olivia a dear friend, but one of the nicest people I had the pleasure of recording and performing with. I will most definitely miss her. She now Rests in the Arms of the Heavenly Father 🥲🙏🏾♥️ — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) August 8, 2022

Sad news about Olivia Newton John passing. https://t.co/pLwr2UhSB3 — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) August 8, 2022

We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73. I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 8, 2022

#OliviaNewtonJohn was one of my biggest influences and greatest musical loves. Rest In Peace you extraordinary sweet, kind, loving heart. You were and are a gift. ❤️🙏🏼 — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) August 8, 2022

such sad news! what a sweet soul. #RIPOliviaNewtonJohn — leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes) August 8, 2022

Really sad to hear about the passing of Olivia Newton-John. My first real crush as a kid. I loved Grease & her music & I coincidentally also bought & lived in for a while the wonderful home she built in Malibu. May she Rest In Peace. ❤️ https://t.co/gP10SJWqFZ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 8, 2022

Olivia Newton-John has died. 💔 That’s it. I’m done guys. Heartbroken doesn’t even BEGIN to cover it. I ADORED her. I hate this so much. She was only 73. What is going on?!#RIPOliviaNewtonJohn — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 8, 2022