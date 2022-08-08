Skip to main content
Olivia Newton-John Remembered by Dionne Warwick, John Travolta & More: ‘We Are Forever Hopelessly Devoted to You’

Olivia Newton-John died on Monday (Aug. 8) at age 73.

The music world suffered an immense loss on Monday (Aug. 8) when news broke that Olivia Newton-John has died at age 73.

The pop icon, known for hits such as 1981’s “Physical” and for her role as Sandy in Grease, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 at the age of 43. It returned in 2013. In May 2019, she revealed that the disease had spread to her back.

Newton-John’s official Facebook page announced the news of her passing, writing in a statement, “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

The post continued, “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org).”

Newton-John’s influence in the entertainment world is immeasurable, as countless celebrities flooded social media with heartwarming messages of love for the late star. See below for posts from Dionne Warwick, Sara Bareilles, John Travolta and more.

