Olivia Newton-John Once Wore a Cleopatra Wig to Disguise Herself in Public, Her Nephew Recalls

Following Olivia Newton-John‘s death, the icon’s nephew shared one of his favorite memories with her in a new interview on Wednesday (Aug. 10).

“Other than being the wonderful caring person who always called and asked about how life was going for you, she was the best fun to be around, humble and funny,” Brett Goldsmith told People.

The Australian songwriter then recounted a story about the time he traveled with the Grease star while she was on tour in Paris in 1978. “She had a makeup artist and costume designer come to the hotel to make her up in disguise,” he said. “She chose a Cleopatra wig and makeup and some crazy coat. It took hours to do, and when she was finally ready to leave we walked out of the hotel thinking we had fooled everyone.”

Naturally, the over-the-top costume did nothing to dim the Grease actress’ star power. “Nobody was fooled,” he laughed. “We spent the next hour racing in the car from the photographers and fans.”

“Even into her 60s and beyond, everywhere she went in the world both young and old were drawn to her,” Goldsmith concluded. “I was lucky to be in her family, and I was proud that she recorded some of my songs and we wrote together. I also got to photograph her, and we always had a blast together. She is a rare human that can never be replaced nor forgotten.”

Newton-John died Monday after a decades-long battle with breast cancer, with which she was first diagnosed in 1992 at the age of 43. In the days since, loving tributes to her memory have poured in from her Grease co-stars John Travolta and Dinah Manoff, as well as from Dionne Warwick, Sara Bareilles, Mariah Carey and more.